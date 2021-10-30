1,278 Shares in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nevro by 5.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 539,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,518,000 after acquiring an additional 29,047 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Nevro during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Nevro by 91.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,000,000 after buying an additional 17,313 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Nevro during the second quarter worth about $1,594,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nevro by 90.0% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,600,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nevro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.17.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $113.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 6.37. Nevro Corp. has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $188.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -57.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.07 per share, for a total transaction of $735,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

