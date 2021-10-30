$128.37 Million in Sales Expected for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) to report sales of $128.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $129.10 million and the lowest is $128.00 million. Lattice Semiconductor posted sales of $103.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $498.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $497.70 million to $501.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $555.87 million, with estimates ranging from $550.50 million to $561.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $125.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million.

LSCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.44. 871,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,952. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.16. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $33.77 and a 1-year high of $70.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

In other news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $445,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $682,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 405,166 shares of company stock valued at $25,061,280. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 41.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,993,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,123,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,961 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,805 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $51,349,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 131.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,373,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,189,000 after buying an additional 780,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

