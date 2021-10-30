135,987 Shares in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Bought by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 135,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,102,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of First Industrial Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,158,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,018,000 after purchasing an additional 642,457 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 258,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,820,000 after purchasing an additional 17,124 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 834,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,199,000 after buying an additional 8,926 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $58.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 0.88. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $59.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.88.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.70%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FR. Truist Securities increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Truist increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.82.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

