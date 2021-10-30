$15.88 Million in Sales Expected for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) to announce sales of $15.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $50.00 million. Beam Therapeutics posted sales of $10,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 158,700%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full year sales of $22.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30,000.00 to $50.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $22.25 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $30.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BEAM shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,989,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $2,321,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 6,354.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 24,210 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,781,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BEAM traded down $5.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.77. 380,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.66 and a 200 day moving average of $90.34. Beam Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

