15,033 Shares in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 34.5% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter.

TETCU stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

