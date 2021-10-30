$151.77 Million in Sales Expected for Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) will announce sales of $151.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $147.50 million and the highest is $158.80 million. Ecovyst posted sales of $380.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full-year sales of $570.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $560.58 million to $575.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $615.99 million, with estimates ranging from $593.63 million to $639.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ecovyst.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Ecovyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on ECVT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecovyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECVT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.68. 235,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,215. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ecovyst has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth $611,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

