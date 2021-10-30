1,545 Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Ball by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 80.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.85.

In other Ball news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BLL opened at $91.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.14. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. Ball’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Ball’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

