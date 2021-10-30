$17.48 Million in Sales Expected for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will post sales of $17.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.20 million to $22.28 million. ImmunoGen posted sales of $85.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 79.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $62.91 million, with estimates ranging from $33.21 million to $94.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.03 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 40.82% and a negative return on equity of 106.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of IMGN traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $6.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,840,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.31. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 9,131,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577,922 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 201.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,595,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,324,000 after buying an additional 3,738,190 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,178,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 18.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,719,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,644,000 after buying an additional 1,696,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 121.6% during the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,218,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after buying an additional 668,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

