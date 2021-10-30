18,101 Shares in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3,908.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTMX stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41. The stock has a market cap of $386.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.69. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 96.67% and a negative return on equity of 68.52%. The business had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.13 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

CytomX Therapeutics Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

