195,993 Shares in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Purchased by Amundi

Amundi bought a new position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 195,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,004,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 226.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 139,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,059,000 after acquiring an additional 96,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,093 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $201,845,000 after acquiring an additional 67,570 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 0.3% in the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 25.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 607.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 99,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,352,000 after buying an additional 85,366 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,927.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $169.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.81. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.82 and a twelve month high of $325.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen began coverage on Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.06.

Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

