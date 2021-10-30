1,975 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Acquired by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 140.1% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 4,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,822,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,573,000 after buying an additional 22,029 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $173.49 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.33 and a fifty-two week high of $182.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.