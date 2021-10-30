$2.62 Billion in Sales Expected for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) will post $2.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.47 billion and the highest is $2.77 billion. FirstEnergy posted sales of $2.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full-year sales of $11.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.86 billion to $11.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.12 billion to $11.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NYSE FE traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $38.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,721,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.60. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $39.94. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 14.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.4% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 146,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 70,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

