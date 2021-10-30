$230.58 Million in Sales Expected for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to post sales of $230.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for 2U’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $222.70 million and the highest is $235.00 million. 2U posted sales of $201.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year sales of $943.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $939.90 million to $946.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $237.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.32 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 17.79%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

In related news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $1,007,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,338.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,913,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in 2U in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of 2U by 133.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 42.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the first quarter worth $137,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.54. The company had a trading volume of 895,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,557. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 0.94. 2U has a 52 week low of $28.45 and a 52 week high of $59.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average is $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

