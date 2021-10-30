$245.65 Million in Sales Expected for US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) to post sales of $245.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $238.30 million to $253.00 million. US Ecology reported sales of $238.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full year sales of $958.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $942.50 million to $975.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $990.60 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $240.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.70 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 9.60%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ECOL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECOL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 1,670.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of US Ecology by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in US Ecology by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ECOL traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.19. US Ecology has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.52 and a 200-day moving average of $36.96.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

