$296.80 Million in Sales Expected for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will announce $296.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $295.00 million and the highest is $298.60 million. Mueller Water Products reported sales of $265.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.94 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on MWA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $76,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $420,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,596 shares of company stock worth $660,584. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 66.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 193,571 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 185.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 97,125 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 82.1% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,533,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,106,000 after purchasing an additional 691,298 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 25.8% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

