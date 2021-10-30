300,000 Shares in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL) Acquired by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLBL. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Cartesian Growth during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cartesian Growth during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Cartesian Growth during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Cartesian Growth during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. 34.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLBL opened at $9.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.17. Cartesian Growth Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

