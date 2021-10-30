31,054 Shares in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of III. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Information Services Group by 183.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Information Services Group in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Information Services Group in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Information Services Group in the first quarter valued at $56,000. 51.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

III opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.24. Information Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Information Services Group had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.54 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

