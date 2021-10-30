$32.97 Million in Sales Expected for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) will report $32.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.44 million. Enthusiast Gaming posted sales of $12.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 168.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full-year sales of $127.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $126.56 million to $128.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $161.31 million, with estimates ranging from $157.58 million to $166.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enthusiast Gaming.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $30.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.64 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth about $504,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,326,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EGLX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 348,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,713. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $388.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05. Enthusiast Gaming has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $8.88.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

