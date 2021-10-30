358,730 Shares in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Purchased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 358,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 371.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 2,351.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on NPTN. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoPhotonics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

In other NeoPhotonics news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $119,196.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,667 shares in the company, valued at $25,096.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $221,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 240,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NPTN opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The company has a market cap of $528.11 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.94.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

