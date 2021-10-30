4,168 Shares in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Domtar by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 710,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,075,000 after acquiring an additional 341,452 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 67.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 22,544 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar during the second quarter worth $1,207,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar during the second quarter worth $3,187,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar during the second quarter worth $3,651,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UFS opened at $54.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.12. Domtar Co. has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 1.85.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Domtar had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Domtar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

