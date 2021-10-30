5,217 Shares in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,256,000 after purchasing an additional 121,772 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 69.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 126,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 51,800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in CarGurus by 29.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 164,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 37,085 shares in the last quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP boosted its stake in CarGurus by 41.9% during the second quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 794,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,845,000 after buying an additional 234,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in CarGurus during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARG opened at $33.54 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average of $28.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.83.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. Equities analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CARG. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

In other CarGurus news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $408,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 16,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $579,704.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 615,578 shares of company stock worth $19,637,068. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

