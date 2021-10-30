64,029 Shares in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Acquired by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 64,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Alcoa by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 321,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after acquiring an additional 34,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 30,207 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,927,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,050,000 after buying an additional 2,621,819 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,959,000.

AA opened at $45.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.48. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is -34.48%.

Alcoa announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.36.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

