$732.25 Million in Sales Expected for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will report $732.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $727.00 million to $740.00 million. Comerica reported sales of $734.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year sales of $2.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CMA. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.47.

CMA stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.09. The company had a trading volume of 721,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. Comerica has a 52-week low of $43.03 and a 52-week high of $89.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In related news, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $484,105.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $461,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,070 shares of company stock worth $1,226,672. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 275.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

