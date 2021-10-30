75,000 Shares in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) Purchased by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Gores Holdings VIII as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,707,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the 2nd quarter valued at about $694,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,320,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,719,000. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GIIX opened at $9.88 on Friday. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

