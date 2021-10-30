$77.31 Million in Sales Expected for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) will report sales of $77.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.24 million. WisdomTree Investments reported sales of $64.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full-year sales of $303.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $302.24 million to $304.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $315.68 million, with estimates ranging from $306.70 million to $323.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

WETF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.82.

WETF traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $6.39. 1,182,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,708. WisdomTree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $955.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 1.81.

In other news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $59,041.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 15.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 16.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 23.7% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 26,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 1.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 454,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

