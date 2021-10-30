821 Shares in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XPO. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics by 23.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at $2,493,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at $225,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on XPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.15.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $85.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

