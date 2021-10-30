8,485,235 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,485,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,763,000. State Street Corp owned 3.35% of Organon & Co. as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,764,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $992,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,255,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000.

OGN stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.16. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

