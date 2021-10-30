$865.20 Million in Sales Expected for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to post $865.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $935.50 million and the lowest is $789.22 million. Take-Two Interactive Software reported sales of $957.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full-year sales of $3.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTWO. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.30.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTWO traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,075,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,018. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.61. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $144.58 and a one year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

