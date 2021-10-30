88mph (MPH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $409,861.00

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. 88mph has a total market cap of $27.19 million and $409,861.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 88mph has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 88mph coin can currently be purchased for about $70.84 or 0.00115283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00048485 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $141.25 or 0.00229877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.45 or 0.00096749 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About 88mph

88mph is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 398,082 coins and its circulating supply is 383,908 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

Buying and Selling 88mph

