A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

AMKBY opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.44. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $15.92.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.