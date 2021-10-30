A10 Networks, Inc. Announces Not Available Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) declared a Not Available dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the communications equipment provider on Wednesday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

A10 Networks has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect A10 Networks to earn $0.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.5%.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A10 Networks stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. A10 Networks has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.58. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.94.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 27.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that A10 Networks will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATEN shares. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $32,176.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 4,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $61,323.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 454,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,310.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,376 shares of company stock worth $353,201 over the last ninety days. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in A10 Networks stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 1,100.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,676 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of A10 Networks worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.