A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 27.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

Shares of A10 Networks stock traded up $4.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,364,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,591. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.58. A10 Networks has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,387 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $32,176.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 4,597 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $61,323.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 454,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,310.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,376 shares of company stock worth $353,201 over the last ninety days. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in A10 Networks stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 1,100.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 290,676 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of A10 Networks worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

