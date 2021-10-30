accesso Technology Group (OTCMKTS:LOQPF) Trading Up 3.9%

accesso Technology Group plc (OTCMKTS:LOQPF)’s share price was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.65 and last traded at $12.65. Approximately 16,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the average daily volume of 5,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.28.

About accesso Technology Group (OTCMKTS:LOQPF)

Accesso Technology Group plc, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The firm operates through Ticketing and Distribution and Guest Experience segments.

