ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 7,522,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,161,000 after purchasing an additional 213,611 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,198,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,876,000 after purchasing an additional 55,955 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 16.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,053,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,347,000 after purchasing an additional 422,757 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,745,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,025,000 after acquiring an additional 780,033 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $7,323,000. Institutional investors own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADCT traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.99. 226,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.51. ADC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $38.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.48.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

