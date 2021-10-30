Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $0.97. Addus HomeCare reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.79 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADUS shares. TheStreet cut Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock traded up $6.01 on Friday, reaching $93.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,797. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.78. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $73.06 and a 52-week high of $129.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $95,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 163,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,100,000 after purchasing an additional 31,585 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 483,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,190,000 after buying an additional 82,205 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

