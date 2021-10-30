Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Adevinta ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of Adevinta ASA stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.14. Adevinta ASA has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $19.40.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

