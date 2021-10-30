ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADMA. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.10.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54. ADMA Biologics has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.11.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 126.67% and a negative return on equity of 76.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Young Kwon bought 100,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam S. Grossman acquired 250,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 380,000 shares of company stock worth $380,000 and sold 2,341,949 shares worth $3,015,016. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 55.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

