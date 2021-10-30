Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives $679.57 Average PT from Analysts

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $679.57.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of ADBE traded up $11.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $650.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,865,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,386. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $673.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $629.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $582.19. The firm has a market cap of $309.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,695. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

