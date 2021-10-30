ADTRAN (ADTN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $143.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.20 million. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 3.29%. On average, analysts expect ADTRAN to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $18.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $897.43 million, a PE ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.07. ADTRAN has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $24.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is 225.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.17 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ADTRAN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 144.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 169,783 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ADTRAN during the second quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

