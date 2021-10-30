Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $140.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.36.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $120.23 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $128.08. The company has a market capitalization of $145.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 38,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $4,147,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 337,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,028,503. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 408,920 shares of company stock valued at $44,036,202. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,158,193,000 after purchasing an additional 542,195 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,814,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,761,646,000 after purchasing an additional 475,469 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757,675 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,474,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,077,782,000 after acquiring an additional 108,230 shares during the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

