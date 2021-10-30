Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.36.

AMD opened at $120.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.03. The company has a market capitalization of $145.19 billion, a PE ratio of 56.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.00. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $128.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 408,920 shares of company stock valued at $44,036,202. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 26,728 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $4,365,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $18,974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

