AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Shares of AdvanSix stock traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.60. 685,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,402. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.36. AdvanSix has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $50.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AdvanSix stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,930 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.76% of AdvanSix worth $6,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

