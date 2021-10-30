Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target Increased to C$9.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AAVVF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advantage Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.72.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVVF opened at $5.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08 and a beta of 1.87. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $62.79 million during the quarter.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

