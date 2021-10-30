Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Short Interest Update

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 59.3% from the September 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Adventus Mining stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81. Adventus Mining has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.06.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADVZF shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Adventus Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Adventus Mining from C$1.70 to C$1.65 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Adventus Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The firm explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded on October 24, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

