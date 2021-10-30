Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) CFO Todd Waltz Sells 10,000 Shares

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) CFO Todd Waltz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $78,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AMTX stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $630.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of -0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average is $13.81. Aemetis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $54.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.85 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aemetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the second quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Aemetis by 2,069.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Aemetis during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Aemetis by 870.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the period. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

