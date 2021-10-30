Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) CFO Todd Waltz Sells 10,000 Shares

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) CFO Todd Waltz sold 10,000 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $80,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AMTX traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.90. 892,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of -0.16. Aemetis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $27.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.81.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $54.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.85 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMTX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter worth about $1,102,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,334,000. Merewether Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Aemetis by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 642,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 412,379 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $968,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Aemetis by 780.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 543,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 481,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.