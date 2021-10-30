Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

AMTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

In other Aemetis news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 11,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $227,132.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 71,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $1,273,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,643 shares of company stock worth $2,111,861. Insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Aemetis in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Aemetis by 2,069.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Aemetis in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Aemetis in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMTX opened at $19.90 on Friday. Aemetis has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $27.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.81.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $54.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aemetis will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

