AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 12,881 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 101,737 shares.The stock last traded at $22.00 and had previously closed at $21.32.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerSale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AerSale in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.09.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $91.92 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that AerSale Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASLE. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $985,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AerSale by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 575,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 296,721 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of AerSale by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

AerSale Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASLE)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

