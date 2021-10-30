AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) PT Raised to C$10.50

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AGFMF. Desjardins lifted their price objective on AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.29.

Shares of AGFMF stock opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07. AGF Management has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $6.95.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

