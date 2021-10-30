Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 337.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,912 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $10,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $157.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.65 and a 1-year high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

